Sonia Bompastor rues 'really frustrating' loss after seeing Chelsea's historic unbeaten run ended by Everton

Following the defeat to Everton, Bompastor said: "It’s a really frustrating result. It's tough, but I think if we analyse the performance and look at the statistics, I don't think the players could have done a lot more. Maybe we could have been more efficient again, more clinical.

"We created enough shots, crosses, and we hit the woodwork three times. It's just one of these games where the ball didn't want to go in, and it was tough. If you want to win games, you have to make sure you score goals. I think, again, if you look at our statistics, we are creating enough to win the games, but we are just not being efficient at finishing the chances. I think, for now, what we need to solve is more like how we can get back to scoring goals.

"In the game tonight, we knew we had to be really switched on and focused on the transitions from Everton. I think they scored from one of these early on in the game, and then things changed after we were running after the result."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!