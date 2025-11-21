Sonia Bompastor fumes at 'really frustrating' Stamford Bridge power outage that disrupted Chelsea's Women's Champions League draw with Barcelona

Speaking at her post-match press conference, Bompastor said: "It was really frustrating, we were in a really good momentum, when this comes from something you can't control, I think, at this level, it's not good enough.

"I don't know if this has happened in the men's game but that's the first time I've seen that.

"To be honest with you I'm not even sure if the VAR was on in the second half. As you could see, in the first half we had almost a 10-minute break, the TV went off.

"It's something I didn't really like because we were in a really good momentum and when you have to stop the players, I think it's not good enough at this level. Maybe it's something no one can control. In the second half I'm not even sure the VAR was on.

"I think the VAR was off so they didn't have any screen to check the VAR so I think this was the reason why."