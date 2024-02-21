20240206 Son Heung-min(C)Getty Images
Peter McVitie

Son Heung-min breaks silence on Lee Kang-in's 'wrong behaviour' after suffering dislocated finger in ping pong row with PSG star at Asian Cup

Heung-Min SonSouth KoreaAsian CupTottenham HotspurPremier LeagueKang-In LeeParis Saint Germain

Son Heung-min urged South Korea fans to go easy on Lee Kang-in as the Tottenham star broke his silence regarding their altercation at the Asian Cup.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Son and Lee involved in table tennis dispute
  • Spurs star suffered finger injury in altercation
  • South Korea hero told fans to forgive team-mate

Editors' Picks