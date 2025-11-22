AFP
'The solution is not that far away!' - Liverpool boss Arne Slot defiant after shock loss to Nottingham Forest as he insists 'the players kept trying'
Liverpool fall to another defeat against Nottingham Forest
Slot's insistence his side are able to turn this around will be of scant comfort to the Liverpool fans after another woeful display. The Reds fell behind to another set piece goal, as Murillo powered home a left-footed shot in the 33rd minute after the hosts failed to clear their lines from a corner. The opener was not without controversy however, as Dan Ndoye was adjudged not to have interfered with Alisson's line of sight while in an offside position. That will add additional insult to injury for Liverpool, just weeks after Virgil Van Dijk's header was chalked off in their 3-0 loss to Manchester City, when Andy Robertson was ruled to have influenced Gianluigi Donarumma's ability to play the ball.
There was some respite for the hosts a few minutes later, as Igor Jesus was deemed to have handled the ball in the buildup to his disallowed effort, despite replays apparently showing the ball never struck the Brazilian's hand.
Liverpool failed to capitalise on that let-off, falling further behind to Niccolo Savona's strike in the opening minute of the second half. Their misery was compounded by Morgan Gibbs-White's 78th minute goal.
Despite yet another brutal loss, Slot suggested a resolution was within touching distance for a talented side that has badly lost its way in recent months.
Slot's message
Speaking after the game, Slot said: "The first half hour, I think the players did what I was hoping for. Played with energy and created chances to go a goal up. The set piece changed the momentum and the goal. I tried to make a couple of changes and adjustments but they didn't work out the way I wanted. It's always my responsibility."
When asked if his players are low on cofidence, the Premier League winning manager said: "I don't feel this, or I don't see this. After we go 1-0, we struggled. I tried to pump them up and give them the information to start the second half well. Immediately, they go 2-0 up. The players kept trying, I can't blame them for that. They blocked every shot we had.
"The solution is not that far away. We created chances in every and it's not as if we give away 10 chances. That will not go on forever but we have to look at ourselves and what we can do better when we concede a goal. Two games in a row, we haven't scored."
However, Slot did admit the players are in low spirits: "It should be like this. No matter what kind of form you're in when you're losing at home 3-0 and the run of form we've been in. Champions League is coming up and the players we have available have to find their energy to go again.
"It doesn't happen a lot at Anfield that we lose 3-0. I told the players afterwards the fans were singing after the final whistle. I don't think it's strange that you go home if you're 3-0 down."
Are Liverpool about to turn a corner?
There are problems all over the pitch for Slot's side. Alexander Isak logged just 15 touches in 67 minutes of action on Saturday. Our writer awarded the embattled Swede a paltry 2/10 grade for his performance. His fellow attackers have failed to produce this term, with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike all either struggling for form or out through injury.
Virgil Van Dijk used his post match media opportunity to lambast the Reds' defensive record. Liverpool have conceded nine goals from dead balls in the league this term, something which prompted the club captain to lament his side's propensity for giving up "easy goals".
Struggling to score, and failing to keep the opposition out, it's hard to square Slot's comments with the reality of Liverpool's current predicament.
Is Slot at risk of the sack?
Just five months ago, Slot was lifting the Premier League title in a scarcely believable debut season in English football. Now, he finds himself managing a crisis-ridden club amid inquisitions about his position going forward.
If the solutions are not far away, then the Reds desperately need to put a run of improved performances together. They host PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday, before travelling to east London to take on West Ham on November 30.
