Heroics from Sophia Smith and Alyssa Naeher advance the U.S. into the Gold Medal game, and social media reacts

Party like it's 2012? That's the dream for the fans of the U.S. women's national team after the Americans booked their first trip back to the finals in 12 years. The U.S. have not won a gold medal in the Summer Games since 2012, when they beat Japan.

After struggling to play their best against Germany in regular time of Tuesday's semifinal, the U.S. found another level in extra time. Sophia Smith scored a dramatic goal in the 95th minute. Die Nationalelf almost found an equalizer, but Alyssa Naeher prevented it with a stunning kick save.

After the match, social media did not disappoint as fans are relished every moment.