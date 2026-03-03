Soccer Aid 2026 teams confirmed as Wayne Rooney, Jordi Alba & Edwin van der Sar lead stellar list of football legends

Soccer Aid for Unicef is set to make a grand return to the capital for its 20th-anniversary showdown on May 31, 2026. The London Stadium will host a glittering array of footballing royalty and Hollywood stars, with Manchester United’s all-time record goalscorer Rooney confirmed to lead the England charge. The event has evolved into a cornerstone of the sporting calendar since its inception in 2006, blending elite athletic competition with high-stakes entertainment.

The 2026 rosters promise to be among the most competitive in the event's history, featuring a mix of Champions League winners and digital media sensations. This year’s edition carries added emotional weight as it marks two decades of the initiative’s commitment to supporting vulnerable children worldwide. With over 60,000 fans expected to fill the stands, the atmosphere is tipped to reach an all-time high as bragging rights return to the forefront.

Rooney, now 40, expressed his immense pride at returning to this historic event. As per The Sun, he said: "I can't wait for Soccer Aid for Unicef this year and to wear the England shirt once again for the 20th anniversary," said Rooney. "It’s England against World XI at the London Stadium on May 31 and this year we want nothing less than an England win. Me, Coleen and the boys love the atmosphere and the brilliant family occasion that Soccer Aid for Unicef always is."