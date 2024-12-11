Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Small club mentality' - Arsenal torn to shreds as mural of set-piece coach Nicolas Jover appears near Emirates Stadium

ArsenalChampions LeagueArsenal vs MonacoMonaco

Arsenal mocked by rival fans as they setup a mural of set-piece coach Nicolas Jover near Emirates Stadium.

  • Mural of Arsenal set-piece coach appears near Emirates Stadium
  • Rival fans call the Gunners a small club
  • Arsenal take on Monaco on Wednesday
