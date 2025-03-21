Six questions new England manager Thomas Tuchel needs answers to during his first two games in charge

The German has made some bold calls with his first squad and he could definitely do with some of his gambles paying off immediately

Thomas Tuchel's England era is about to get under way, with the Three Lions kicking off their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Friday with a game against Albania at Wembley. It's certainly not the sexiest of fixtures, with the visitors ranked 65th in the world, and Monday's meeting with Latvia (140th) wouldn't normally set pulses racing either.

However, there will be huge interest in Tuchel's first two outings as manager, particularly as the German has already sprung a few surprises with his squad selection, with some familiar faces rather surprisingly returning to the fold while other in-form players were overlooked.

Indeed, as GOAL outlines below, plenty of questions are already being asked of the new boss, and he'll be hoping that some of his more controversial call-ups provide positive responses across his first two matches in charge of one of the most closely scrutinised teams in international football...