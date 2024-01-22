Six Guinea fans dead amid celebrations after Africa Cup of Nations victory over The Gambia as FA calls for calm

Six Guinea fans dead amid celebrations after Africa Cup of Nations victory over The Gambia as FA calls for calmAditya GokhaleGettyAfrica Cup of NationsGuineaGuinea vs GambiaGambiaGuinea's 1-0 win over Gambia on Friday sparked widespread celebrations across the West African nation, leading to the death of six fans.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSix fans dead in Guinea amid celebrationIncidents followed win over GambiaMultiple incidents from vehicular accidents