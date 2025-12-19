Sir Alex Ferguson believes Man Utd could fail to win title for another 11 years despite 'good personality' Ruben Amorim trying to change club culture

While Ferguson reflected on the long-term vision, Bruno Fernandes has spoken candidly about his own crossroads at Old Trafford. The United captain revealed he had two genuine opportunities to leave the club in recent years, but ultimately chose to stay, despite acknowledging that his time in Manchester has not yet delivered the level of silverware he craved. For Fernandes, belief in the club’s ambition proved decisive. He insisted that assurances from the hierarchy about restoring United’s status convinced him to reject offers elsewhere. The Portugal international remains convinced that trophies are still attainable, even if the path is far from straightforward.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand Presents, he said: "Obviously, when I speak about going and winning trophies, I stayed here because I think I still can win trophies here. I wouldn't have stayed here if the club hadn't told me our aim is still to get the highest we can be, get back to winning trophies, get back to being the club we were before.

"Because if that was not the aim, then, yes, I wouldn't have stayed here. But [it's] because I know the aim of the club is still to get back to where they want to be, and where I want the club to be, and that's why I came to the club in the first place. So, if I can help to get back there, that's all I want to do."

United’s dramatic draw with Bournemouth underlined both progress and lingering flaws, leaving the side sixth in the table. They are no longer in Europe this season and have already exited the Carabao Cup, narrowing their routes to silverware. The FA Cup now represents their most realistic chance of lifting a trophy, with a January tie against Brighton looming large.