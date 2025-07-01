This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Shots fired! Lautaro Martinez tells Hakan Calhanoglu to leave Inter president confirms dressing room drama after Club World Cup humiliation against Fluminense L. Martinez H. Calhanoglu Inter Serie A FIFA Club World Cup Lautaro Martinez launched a scathing attack at an unnamed player after Inter's Club World Cup exit, but Hakan Calhanoglu was revealed as the target. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Martinez says no one is forced to stay at Inter

Marotta confirms the jab was aimed at Calhanoglu

Playmaker linked with Galatasaray move Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask