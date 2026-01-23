Shots fired from Jadon Sancho! Aston Villa loanee takes aim at Man Utd managers with Unai Emery love-in after scoring first goal of season

Sancho struck a decisive blow for Aston Villa in Istanbul, netting the only goal of the game to secure a 1-0 victory over Fenerbahce and book his side’s place in the Europa League last 16. However, it was his post-match comments that have caused the biggest stir, as the 25-year-old appeared to settle some old scores with his former employers at Manchester United.

After heading home in the 25th minute - a rare method of scoring for the winger - Sancho cut an elated figure. It was his first goal since joining Unai Emery’s side on loan, and he was quick to credit the Spanish manager for his rejuvenation. Speaking to TNT Sports after the final whistle, Sancho highlighted the importance of playing for a coach who offers encouragement rather than criticism.

"He just keeps on telling me to be positive every time I play," Sancho revealed. "It's nice to have a manager who backs you and obviously believes in you. Again, every opportunity I get, I'm going to try and do 100 per cent, and hopefully I can deliver more goals."