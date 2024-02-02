'They're sharing wives!' - Mikel Arteta jokes about Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko after Arsenal pair's furious bust-up

'They're sharing wives!' - Mikel Arteta jokes about Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko after Arsenal pair's furious bust-upRitabrata BanerjeeGetty/GOALArsenalMikel ArtetaPremier LeagueOleksandr ZinchenkoBen WhiteArsenal boss Mikel Arteta joked about Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko's bust-up after their recent Nottingham Forest clash.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArteta jokes about White and Zinchenko's fightThe duo argued on the pitch after win over ForestArsenal take on Liverpool next