'A sh*tshow' - Nicky Butt claims Man Utd are still 'rotten from the bottom up' & makes bleak Premier League title prediction

Butt’s criticism is not aimed solely at the dugout. In an interview with FourFourTwo, he argued the problems are structural, stretching well beyond the manager’s office.

"For me, it’s fundamentally that the club is rotten from the bottom up at the minute," the United legend said. "If you brought prime Sir Alex Ferguson back in, he wouldn’t be able to turn it around straight away, it would still take time. If you put Pep Guardiola in there, or Jurgen Klopp, it wouldn’t work either."

In Butt’s view, the decline in recruitment standards is decisive. United, he argues, are no longer able to attract, or correctly identify, players of the calibre that once made success inevitable. The consequence, he believes, is a painful reality check: supporters must accept that a genuine title push is likely still many years away.

He added: "Ultimately, I think the players we’re buying and the players that we’re able to buy aren’t at the level we used to have, so it’s about accepting the fact that it’s going to take five to eight years in order to get the club back to anywhere near winning the Premier League. It’s been a sh*tshow."

