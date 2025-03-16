Mohamed Salah Ant Dec 2025Getty/GOAL
Mitchell Fretton

'Seen more of Ant and Dec!' - Mohamed Salah accused of 'ghosting' in Liverpool's Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle as fans question his Ballon d'Or credentials

M. SalahLiverpool vs NewcastleLiverpoolNewcastleCarabao Cup

Mohamed Salah's Ballon d'Or credentials have been called into question after the Liverpool star ghosted in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Newcastle beat Liverpool in cup final
  • Salah barely involved at Wembley
  • Fans questioning his Ballon d'Or credentials
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches