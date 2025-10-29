Scott McTominay in line for reunion with Marcus Rashford as Barcelona place ex-Man Utd midfielder on three-man transfer shortlist

McTominay’s Italian adventure began in the summer of 2024 when Napoli swooped to sign him for just £21 million ($28m). It is a fee that now looks like a massive bargain. At the time, United were happy to get him off their books, with Erik ten Hag having started the midfielder only 18 times in the Premier League in the 2023-24 season. But under the relentless discipline of Antonio Conte, McTominay has transformed and has now reinvented himself to become indispensable in the heart of Napoli’s midfield.

Last season, he lifted the Scudetto in Naples after scoring 13 goals and setting up another six in 39 appearances across all competitions. He was a standout player throughout the campaign, which helped him carve out a cult hero status at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. His influence was so immense that he even cracked the top 20 in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings, finishing ahead of Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.