Scotland could steal England star for World Cup charge as one-cap forward opens door to international switch

Barnes was speaking to Sky Sports earlier this week. When asked if he had ruled out changing his international allegiance, Barnes said: "No, no, of course it's not [off the table].

"I've obviously played for England and I know the eligibility side's still there. So, it's hard to say either way but there's been no real chats or any sort of progression in that sense."

That non-committal answer will do little to prompt Scotland boss Clarke to go banging down Barnes' door. The former West Brom and Reading manager last spoke on Barnes eligibility in 2023, where he revealed he had made comment with the player to discuss his international future.

He said: "I am not going to say I haven't spoken to Harvey, because I have. But that was a long time ago. I haven't heard from him since. The next phone call won't be from me."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!