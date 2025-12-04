Saudi Pro League ready to fund Mohamed Salah transfer after Liverpool legend was dropped by Arne Slot

Salah has found himself on the bench for Liverpool’s last two Premier League matches, a decision that has stunned fans and reopened questions regarding his long-term future at the club. Slot’s call to leave out the Premier League’s top active goalscorer comes during a period of inconsistency for Liverpool, adding to speculation about the winger’s relationship with the under-pressure head coach. In the background, the Saudi Pro League has made clear that funding will be available should Salah signal an openness to leaving Anfield, as per The Telegraph.

Liverpool previously rejected a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad in 2024 and Salah himself has admitted negotiations with SPL officials were “serious” before he chose to renew his deal at Anfield last summer. This means that any revived move would now require a transfer fee rather than a free signing, making the timing of Salah’s current benching even more significant. His contract, which runs until 2027, ensures Liverpool remain in control, but the optics of Salah being dropped have shifted the power dynamic.

With the Saudi Pro League still aiming to attract superstars with the 2034 Saudi Arabia World Cup in mind, Salah fits the profile of a transformational signing. Four clubs are majority-owned by the country’s Public Investment Fund, meaning financial backing for a marquee arrival remains available even after last summer’s restrained spending. If Salah expresses willingness, the Saudi Pro League’s hierarchy is prepared to act quickly.