This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Imagn San Jose Earthquakes reportedly in advanced talks with former New England Revolution, USMNT boss Bruce Arena Major League Soccer San Jose Earthquakes San Jose is reportedly close to hiring one of the MLS's winningest coaches, despite some controversy. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below San Jose are reportedly close to hiring Arena

Earthquakes were the worst team in MLS last year

A massive overhaul is expected by SJ Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now Article continues below