+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
San Diego FC v Portland Timbers - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'If there are no setbacks this week, he’ll be back' - San Diego FC's Mikey Varas says Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano could return for Game 2 vs. Portland Timbers

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano could be nearing a return for San Diego FC after missing recent matches due to an internal issue. The Mexican international was left out of the squad for Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup Playoffs opener, marking his second consecutive absence. Head coach Mikey Varas indicated that Lozano may be available for the second game of the best-of-three series, provided his progress continues smoothly throughout the week.

  • Portland Timbers v San Diego FCGetty Images Sport

    "Hirving’s response in training has been very positive"

    Snapdragon Stadium saw a packed crowd of over 30,000 fans for San Diego's 2-1 win as the Western Conference’s top seed took the first step toward advancing. The series shifts to Providence Park on Nov. 1 for Game 2. Varas clarified postmatch that Lozano’s omission should not be interpreted as a sign that the matter remains unresolved.

    “That’s not an indication,” Varas said. “As we’ve said, it was a situation we’ve been handling internally, evaluating it day by day, week by week. Hirving’s response in training has been very positive. He’s been working incredibly hard and showing real commitment to getting back into the squad. We communicated to him before this game that if there are no setbacks this week, he’ll be back.”

    • Advertisement
  • Chucky Lozano San Diego FC MLS 2025Getty

    Tensions reportedly arose earlier this month

    According to a report from The Athletic, Lozano was involved in a heated verbal exchange following his substitution at halftime during a match against the Houston Dynamo earlier in October. Days after the incident came to light, the winger issued a public apology on Instagram.

    “I’m a passionate and competitive person who always wants to give everything for the team,” he wrote. “Sometimes that same intensity can lead to reactions that don’t reflect who I am or the respect I have for those around me. I didn’t react the right way, and I’ve taken responsibility, addressed it, and moved forward.”

    Varas also denied that Lozano reacted poorly when informed he would not be included in the lineup.

    “Hirving took it with a lot of respect and as a professional,” the coach added. “It has never been a distraction - the group has remained fully focused on our goals. We spoke to him beforehand, and his response has been very positive.”

  • San Diego FC v Portland Timbers - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    Present but not playing

    Although not registered in the squad on Sunday, Lozano was seen in street clothes at Snapdragon Stadium, where he was also spotted speaking with San Diego Padres star and San Diego FC co-owner Manny Machado ahead of kickoff.

  • Houston Dynamo FC v San Diego FCGetty Images Sport

    A pivotal figure in San Diego’s historic debut season

    In his first MLS campaign, Lozano has delivered nine goals and 10 assists in 27 appearances, helping San Diego FC top the Western Conference in their inaugural season. Under Varas - a finalist for MLS Coach of the Year - the expansion side set new league benchmarks for most wins (19) and most points (63) by a debutant team. 

    If Lozano returns in Portland, he could play a decisive role - either in clinching the series or forcing a dramatic Game 3 at home.

Major League Soccer
San Diego FC crest
San Diego FC
SDI
Vancouver Whitecaps crest
Vancouver Whitecaps
VAN