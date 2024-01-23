Sadio Mane laughs off efforts to get goal dedication for 18-year-old wife Aisha Tamba after scoring for Senegal at Africa Cup of Nations

Chris Burton
Sadio Mane Senegal African Nations Cup 2024Getty Images
Sadio ManeAfrica Cup of NationsSenegalAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro League

Sadio Mane laughed off efforts from the media to get a goal celebration dedication for his 18-year-old wife Aisha Tamba at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Al-Nassr star tied knot with teenage bride
  • Currently away on international duty
  • Looking to defend continental crown

Editors' Picks