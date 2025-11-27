'That's a sackable offence!' - Jamie Carragher's X-rated reaction to Liverpool's latest defeat revealed as he makes 'untenable' claim about Arne Slot

After this wretched run of form, this weekend's trip to West Ham now looks like a very daunting contest. Liverpool sit 12th in the table and desperately need a win to arrest this slide.

Incidentally, Carragher added that Liverpool have been "carried" by some of their greatest ever players in the past year or so and now that we are coming towards the end of the Salah, Van Dijk, and Alisson era, new heroes need to be made.

He added: "Now I've been critical of Mo Salah off the pitch, I want him to come out and do an interview tonight and speak to the Liverpool supporters about what the players are going to do, what's going on in the dressing room, giving the supporters hope that things are going to improve. But I don't like criticising them on the pitch because they're absolutely legendary what they've done and the legs have just gone, especially with Salah. Van Dijk now can't help other players. He needs help himself and that just means that he's a normal centre-back like I was at one stage, so maybe he's not superhuman right now. But they've been that good for the football club.

"I look at some of the others, step up! Can you only play well when they play well or they carry you? Their seasons last season were off the scale and everybody else enjoyed that win in the league and they're all league champions, they've got it on their CV and great. But when they're not there, where are they? Where are the others? Where are the other players? So that's why I get angry about talking about the manager, but it's inevitable and something could happen. But in terms of the players and the way they're performing now, that is not acceptable for Liverpool Football Club. I actually think, and maybe I thought this a little bit last season, are some of them good enough for Liverpool if Liverpool want to win the biggest trophies? We saw them at Newcastle in the Carabao Cup. We saw them against PSG away from home last season. I mean, woeful performances and they've been carried by some of the greatest players the club have ever had. This is maybe a snapshot of the future of Liverpool when Mo Salah moves on, Virgil van Dijk moves on and Alisson moves on."