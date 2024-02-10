Ryan Reynolds rushes to post Twitter message immediately after Wrexham's dismal home defeat to Bradford City that threatens to wreck League Two promotion dream

Ryan Reynolds rushes to post Twitter message immediately after Wrexham's dismal home defeat to Bradford City that threatens to wreck League Two promotion dreamPeter McVitieGetty ImagesWrexhamLeague TwoWrexham vs Bradford CityBradford CityWrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has declared his love for the team and is confident they can bounce back from the defeat to Bradford City on Saturday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWrexham lost third straight gameNow sit fifth in League TwoReynolds sure they'll come good