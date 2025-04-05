The Ryan Reynolds effect! Hollywood star watches on as Steven Fletcher, Sam Smith and Jack Marriott down Burton and move Red Dragons another step closer to automatic promotion
Sam Smith was the star of the show as Wrexham beat Burton 3-0 and inched closer towards automatic promotion into the Championship.
- Wrexham 3-0 winners in League One
- Smith scored and won penalty for Red Dragons
- Old faces Fletcher and Marriott also bagged