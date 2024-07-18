Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney outline their ambition as Wrexham achieve crucial milestone for long-term future

Getty/GOALSoham MukherjeeRyan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney outline their ambition as Wrexham achieve crucial milestone for long-term futureWrexhamLeague OneRyan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have taken a major step towards fulfilling their ambition as Wrexham achieved a crucial academy milestone.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWrexham granted Category Three academy statusWelsh club set to build a new youth set up in RossettNow eligible to field teams from U-9s and upwardsArticle continues below