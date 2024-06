Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney get instant reunion with David Beckham, Gary Neville & Class of ‘92 despite Wrexham leaving Salford behind in League Two WrexhamSalford CityEFL TrophyLeague TwoLeague One

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have seen Wrexham handed an instant reunion with David Beckham, Gary Neville and the Class of ‘92 at Salford.