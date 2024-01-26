Inside Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s career-saving donation to Wrexham trainer shop as owner & lifelong fan insists he ‘couldn’t have carried on’ without £3,500 donation

A lifelong Wrexham fan has paid tribute to the club's owners after a generous donation saved his business from collapse last year.

  • Wrexham Trainer Revival store burgled in October
  • Crowdfunder hit target after donation from 'Rob and Ryan'
  • Owner Stephen Tapp thanks club owners

