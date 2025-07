This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Ruben Dias’ girlfriend Maya Jama hatches plan to turn ‘lurkers’ into cash as Love Island job & relationship with Man City defender sees profile soar R. Dias Manchester City Showbiz Premier League Ruben Dias’ girlfriend Maya Jama has hatched a plan that would allow her to turn social media “lurkers” into cold, hard cash. TV presenter is dating Portugal international

Couple have more eyes on them than ever

Jama joked about launching YouTube channel Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask