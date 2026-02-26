Goal.com
Ruben Amorim lined up for surprise job as ex Man Utd manager plots return to work

Just seven weeks after his sudden dismissal from Manchester United, a surprise return to management could already be on the cards for Ruben Amorim. Having been out of work since his 14-month spell at Old Trafford ended, the Portuguese coach has reportedly emerged as a target for Brazilian giants Vasco da Gama to replace the recently sacked Fernando Diniz.

  • Amorim's quick return after Man Utd sack

    Following a turbulent spell in the Premier League that ended abruptly, Amorim could be set for a sensational return to the technical area. The Portuguese tactician's tenure in Manchester concluded after a disappointing run of results, amid reports of a breakdown in communication with the Old Trafford hierarchy. Despite the premature end to his dream move to England, it appears his stock remains high enough to attract interest from one of South America's biggest traditional powerhouses. Vasco da Gama are currently on the hunt for a new leader to steady the ship, and a high-profile name like Amorim is viewed as an ideal appointment to guide the Rio de Janeiro-based club through a difficult period, according to reports in Brazil.

    Vasco da Gama identify Amorim as target

    According to VDG-Cast, Vasco da Gama have placed Amorim on their shortlist to replace Diniz, who was sacked on Sunday following a 1-0 defeat to Fluminense. The Brazilian giants are currently struggling in 17th place in the table, with just one point from their opening three games. While Al-Rayyan boss Artur Jorge is understood to be their priority, the challenge of revitalizing a historic Brazilian club could provide the former Sporting CP manager with the perfect platform to rebuild his reputation away from the scrutiny of the European media spotlight. For a coach who flourished in Lisbon before his move to Manchester, a fresh start in Brazil represents an intriguing career pivot as he considers his next move.

  • The fallout from Old Trafford exit

    Amorim's departure from United was marked by both on-field struggles and off-field tension. The Portuguese head coach took charge of 63 games during his 14-month spell in charge and managed 25 wins, 15 draws and 23 defeats. However, the stats only told half the story, as Amorim had also fallen out with club officials after hinting that he was not happy with what was happening behind the scenes at the Theatre of Dreams.

    The dismissal followed a run of underwhelming results that saw the Red Devils slide down the Premier League table, eventually forcing the board's hand. Michael Carrick was subsequently appointed interim head coach until the end of the season, tasking the club legend with stabilising the squad while the hierarchy considers long-term options. Meanwhile, Amorim appears ready to move on quickly, with the possibility of managing in the Brasileirao becoming a very real prospect just weeks after his sacking.

    Amorim's next steps after Man Utd exit

    Despite his struggles in England, Amorim’s previous track record remains impressive to many observers across the globe. Before his move to the Premier League, Amorim had also enjoyed spells in charge of Sporting Lisbon and Braga, winning the Primeira Liga title and ending a long drought for the Lions. That success is likely what has prompted Vasco da Gama to consider him as they look to climb out of the relegation zone in the early stages of their domestic campaign.

    If he were to accept a role in Rio, Amorim would be following a growing trend of Portuguese managers finding success in Brazil, following the footsteps of Jorge Jesus and Abel Ferreira. It remains to be seen if the former United boss is ready to jump back into such a high-pressure environment so soon after his exit from England. However, the opportunity to lead a club with the stature of Vasco da Gama might be too tempting to turn down as he plots his next move in management.

