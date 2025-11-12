Getty Images
'I'm me and he's him' - Ronaldinho's son insists he feels no pressure to emulate legendary ex-Barcelona & Brazil superstar as he tries to carve out a career in the EFL
From Barcelona spotlight to Yorkshire’s grit
Mendes’ journey to Hull has already taken him through a couple of continents. After spells at Cruzeiro and Barcelona, he moved to Burnley last season before joining Hull in September on a short-term deal running until the end of the campaign. His arrival in Spain in 2023 made global headlines, not because of his talent, but for following in his father’s footsteps at the club where Ronaldinho’s magic once lit up Camp Nou. The former Brazil star won two La Liga titles and a Champions League during his time in Spain, and many hoped that Mendes would also go on to shine with the Blaugrana. But for Mendes, that link was precisely why he needed to step away.
Mendes wants a name of his own
At Hull, Mendes is determined to carve out his own story and not one defined by the golden legacy of his famous father. "I don't feel any pressure. I've always had it clear in my mind that I'm me and he's him," he told BBC Radio Humberside. "It's normal that you're going to see me as his son but that doesn't affect me or the way I play. I don't care at all. All my family always say to me it is just noise and I don't need to listen to any of it. I just need to be happy playing football."
At Hull, Mendes is currently part of the Under-21 squad. He can operate both as a winger and an attacking midfielder and is determined to prove his mettle, which will open doors to the first team.
"I'm just working hard to earn my spot. The main objective is to make it to the first team," he said. "The fitness level wasn't there when I joined so I'm working on that. The coaches understand and help me a lot."
Growing up in football’s harsh spotlight
Ronaldinho’s career is the stuff of legend as he has scored 236 club goals and won 12 major trophies. But while his father’s smile once lit up the world’s biggest stages, Mendes' journey is only just beginning. However, he remains determined to write it on his own terms.
"I want to be Joao, regardless of anything," he said in an earlier interview withESPN. "I never tried to be my father, I never wanted to be my father. So to get away a bit from where he played [Barca] and what's close, I think it was a good start and a good step for me. I think people on the outside want you to be something you're never going to be, whether you like it or not, right? It's good to be here."
Being the son of a global superstar means the camera follows you everywhere. Every touch of the ball, every pass, and every miss carries extra scrutiny. Mendes knows this better than anyone, and so did his parents.
"My father and mother never really wanted me to pursue it, because they already knew what was going to happen. But when passion speaks louder, you can't help it," he had said.
When asked if he feels burdened by his father’s name, he replied: "It's a fine line, because there are people who cross it, there are people who don't, but I've always been proud to be the son of who I am. My father was one of the best, if not the best, to ever play the game. So being his son, being able to talk about him, is a source of pride. And I try to do my own thing, I try not to put my father in the middle of things, I try to play my football my way, without pressure."
Adapting to life in England
Swapping Brazil’s beaches for English winters has been an adjustment, but Mendes has taken it in stride. "It's difficult at first, there's no denying that. Even more so now in winter, it's a bit worse," he said. "If you put on a glove, two socks, we can manage."
As Hull’s first team sits fifth in the Championship, chasing promotion to the Premier League, Mendes knows opportunities could open up. He is focused on proving his credentials with the U21s, and comparisons with his father don't bother him at all.
