Rodrygo reborn at Real Madrid: Benched Brazilian back delivering the goods after finally earning Xabi Alonso's trust

Ever since arriving in Madrid from Santos in 2019, Rodrygo has been something of an enigma. Despite scoring some huge goals in the Champions League and contributing to La Liga title wins, it felt as if he never truly locked down a consistent role in the team. Even in his most involved season under Ancelotti, in 2023-24, Rodrygo started just 28 league games, and only completed 90 minutes on 12 occasions. It didn't matter that he amassed 15 goal contributions in La Liga; there were always reasons for him to spend time on the sidelines.

Things came to a head during the closing weeks of last season. In the aftermath of the March international break, Rodrygo started just two of Madrid's final 10 league games, and failed to feature at all through the month of May. The most notable of those absences came in the title-deciding Clasico against Barcelona, when Ancelotti decided against calling upon the Brazilian from the bench despite his side being behind in their must-win clash.

"I see Rodrygo in good shape. He was on the bench for a technical decision," Ancelotti said of the incident. "He’s still important, and we’ll need him at the Club World Cup. He’s a special player and will play a key role."

Ancelotti, of course, wasn't around for the Club World Cup as he was moved aside to allow Alonso to take charge between the end of the domestic season and start of the tournament in the United States. Rodrygo's fortunes, however, didn't change. After starting Madrid's opening game against Al-Hilal, he only managed two subsequent substitute appearances while the likes of Gonzalo Garcia and Arda Guler forced themselves towards the top of the pecking order. By the time Madrid crashed out in the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain, Rodrygo was again an unused substitute.