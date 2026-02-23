Getty
Roberto Martinez claims Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOAT regardless of whether he leads Portugal to 2026 World Cup glory
Ronaldo's record: Claims to GOAT status
Ronaldo has been showing no sign of slowing down at 41 years of age, with remarkable individual standards being maintained when turning out for club and country. He has won league titles with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, picking up five Champions League crowns and a handful of Golden Balls along the way.
Two Golden Boots have been secured in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, while European Championship and Nations League glory has been savoured as a talismanic captain of Portugal who has 226 caps and 143 goals to his name.
Martinez insists Ronaldo does not need World Cup win
Ronaldo has rewritten the history books on a regular basis and Martinez insists there is nothing that CR7 has to achieve in order to be recognised as the greatest of all-time. The Spanish tactician has told the Portugal Football Summit Podcast: “He will be the greatest player ever, whether he wins the World Cup or not.
“Our responsibility is to give ourselves the best possible chance to compete for it. That comes from analysing, improving constantly, and maintaining the same mindset that helped us succeed in the Nations League.”
Martinez added on getting to see what makes Ronaldo special when working with him up close: “I have never worked with a player who, every morning, has this focus on using the day to improve. If we could have Cristiano forever, it would be the easiest way to help younger players when they arrive at the national team. His desire is to use every day to become better.”
Portugal boss Martinez has previously told ESPN of why CR7 continues to set the standard for players around the world despite now being in his 40s: “I think we need to accept that everyone in the world knows Cristiano Ronaldo and has an opinion [about him]. But the Cristiano Ronaldo who joined the national team 21 years ago is not the same Cristiano he is now. Now, he's much more of a positional player, a striker. He's a player who, for us, is a finisher. He's the all-time leading scorer. So, having a player who now has 25 goals in the last 30 games for the national team is a gift.”
How Nations League triumph has aided Portugal
Ronaldo has sought to play down his claims to a World Cup crown, claiming that he does not need that validation in order to cement his legacy. He has, however, seen eternal rival Lionel Messi lift that trophy with Argentina.
Portugal are expected to be competitive when another global showpiece opens in North America, with Ronaldo looking to lead by example. He helped to deliver a second UEFA Nations League triumph in 2025.
Martinez believes that success will aid efforts to land another major honour. He added on the Portugal Football Summit Podcast: “It was essential for our confidence and belief. When you analyse the Nations League, it is probably the most demanding format: 10 matches over 10 months, five different camps, and decisive knockout matches. Winning in Germany, where Portugal had not won for 25 years, and facing a European champion in the final, gave the group incredible confidence for the future.”
World Cup 2026: Who Ronaldo & Portugal will face
Portugal have been placed in Group K at the 2026 World Cup. They will open their quest for global glory against the winner of an inter-confederation play-off in Houston on June 17. From there, they will go on to face Uzbekistan in Texas and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Ronaldo will be called upon if fit and will hope to be closing in on 1,000 career goals by the time that he graces the sixth World Cup finals of his record-shattering career.
