Everything you need to know about former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino's salary playing for Saudi side Al Ahli

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino finally left Liverpool after spending eight seasons with the Reds at Anfield from 2015-2023, opting to make the move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli.

Following his move to the SPL side, Firmino has formed a lethal attacking partnership with fellow former Premier League stars like Riyad Mahrez and Ivan Toney.

He is being nicely rewarded for his contributions, but but exactly how much does the Brazilian earn playing for the Saudi side? Let's have a look!

Article continues below

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross