'Total despair' - Roberto De Zerbi questions mindset of Mason Greenwood & Co after Marseille are pulverised by PSG in Le Classique

Marseille suffered a 3-0 defeat to Club Brugge on January 28 which cost them qualification for the Champions League knockout phase play-offs, with another heavy loss to PSG leaving them outside of the top three in Ligue 1.

De Zerbi added on key men, such as 22-goal top scorer Mason Greenwood, allowing standards to dip in crucial contests: “I'm not inside the players' heads, I don't know what's going on.

“We prepared for the match as much as possible. But clearly, we didn't prepare well. We need to understand why. Why do we go to Brugge and play like that? Why do we come here and play like that? And why do we play completely different matches against Lens and Rennes?”

He went on to say when asked about his team selection, with Jeffrey de Lange and Benjamin Pavard among those to be handed starting berths: “I think there's not much to salvage from this match. When so many players have an inadequate game, there are no regrets. We don't need to talk when we lose like that. We have to look inward and think we could have done better.”