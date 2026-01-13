Getty Images Sport
Robert Pires puts Arsenal star in 'same circle' as Thierry Henry amid push for first Premier League title since 2003-04
Rice showing Invincible quality at Arsenal
The comparisons do not come much weightier than this. Pires, a key architect of Arsenal’s historic unbeaten season in 2003-04, has identified Rice as a player who would not look out of place alongside the giants of the Highbury era. As Mikel Arteta’s side look to close out a historic campaign and end a 22-year drought, the validation from one of the club's greatest-ever wingers serves as a massive endorsement of Rice's transformative impact since his arrival in north London.
Pires, who won two league titles and two FA Cups under Arsene Wenger, knows exactly what is required to get over the line in a title race. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Frenchman suggested that Rice shares the same aura and importance as the captains and goalscorers of the past.
"If you want to lift the trophy at the end of the season you need a player like Declan Rice," Pires stated. "You need a Patrick Vieira, a Thierry Henry, a Tony Adams… and Declan Rice is in the same circle, yes."
A talismanic presence in midfield
Since his £105 million transfer from West Ham in the summer of 2023, Rice has been virtually ever-present for Arteta, quickly dispelling any doubts about his price tag. He was named the club’s Player of the Season in 2024-25 and has continued to be the heartbeat of the team this term. For Pires, the connection is clear: just as Vieira provided the steel and leadership for the Invincibles, Rice provides the platform for the current generation to flourish.
The Frenchman’s comments come at a time when belief is surging at the Emirates Stadium. Pires admitted that the atmosphere around the club feels different now compared to the barren years that followed the move from Highbury. "I’m always positive. I always have a good mood and a good energy when I come back to Arsenal," he added.
Keane joins the chorus of praise
Pires is not the only Premier League legend to be won over by the England international. Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, famously hard to please and often critical of Arsenal in the past, has also lauded Rice’s development. Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s recent 0-0 draw with Liverpool, which saw them extend their lead at the summit, Keane argued that Rice has elevated his game to a world-class level.
"He seems a pretty humble guy but he’s also got a bit of confidence about him, you need a little bit of an ego to play for a big club," Keane observed on Sky Sports. "You look at his career and he obviously did a brilliant job for West Ham and now at Arsenal he’s surrounded by better players."
Keane also highlighted the tactical evolution in Rice’s game under Arteta. No longer just a defensive screen, he has become a box-to-box force. "His role has changed a bit, he’s getting forward a lot more. We always thought he had goals in him because his technique is that good and he’s a smart player. Is he one of the top players in the world now? I do think he is, given what he’s doing at Arsenal and of course with England as well."
Title charge gathers momentum
The praise for Rice comes against the backdrop of a title race that is firmly in Arsenal’s hands. Despite being held to a goalless stalemate by title rivals Liverpool in their last league outing, results elsewhere meant the Gunners actually extended their advantage over the chasing pack to six points.
The club are looking to exorcise the ghosts of recent near-misses and emulate the 2003-04 side. While the current crop may not remain unbeaten, the hunger to secure the trophy is palpable. The squad’s depth was showcased at the weekend as they briefly paused their league campaign to dismantle Portsmouth 4-1 in the FA Cup. Gabriel Martinelli starred at Fratton Park, netting his first senior hat-trick as the Premier League leaders proved far too strong for the Championship strugglers, even with some rotation to the starting XI.
However, Rice and his teammates face a gruelling schedule that will test their title credentials to the limit. The "tricky end to January" mentioned in reports kicks off on Wednesday with a high-stakes Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against London rivals Chelsea.
