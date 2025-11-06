AFP
'They were robbed!' - Barcelona didn't even deserve a draw against Club Brugge as Marco van Basten says Belgian side's disallowed winner should have stood
Club Brugge shock Barcelona in dramatic 3-3 draw
The reigning La Liga champions, who visited Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday, were shocked by the home side as they managed to hold on to a 3-3 draw which leaves Barcelona in 11th place in the overall Champions League standings.
The hosts raced into a surprise early lead in the sixth minute when talented young striker Nicolo Tresoldi was assisted by in-form 21-year-old Portuguese winger Carlos Forbs. However, the Catalans responded immediately through Ferran Torres, who notched his seven goal of the season thanks to an assist from a Fermin Lopez in red-hot form.
Forbs, who terrorised the Barca backline all evening, restored Club Brugge's lead less than 10 minutes after Torres' strike, exposing the fragile Barcelona high line once again. The first half finished with the hosts taking a vital lead into the break.
Barca, unable to get back into the game, were rejuvenated by the substitutions of Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski, the duo having only recently returned from their respective injuries. Two minutes later, Fermin racked up his second assist of the night as Lamine Yamal helped his team equalise for the second time.
Forbs grabbed his second goal of the game to help Brugge take the lead for the third time just under two minutes after Yamal's equaliser, but Brugge couldn't withstand the persistent pressure from Barcelona, who made it 3-3 in the 77th minute following a Christos Szolis own goal.
Van Basten blasts decision to disallow Brugge goal
Club Brugge thought they had managed one of the biggest upsets in recent memory when Romeo Vermant made it 4-3 in stoppage time of the second half. However, after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was ultimately disallowed for an alleged foul by Vermont on Barca goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.
AC Milan and Dutch football legend Van Basten made his thoughts known on Dutch television, claiming that the goal should have counted while erupting in anger. "Club Brugge have been robbed! The goal for 4-3 should have counted. He doesn't foul Szczesny, he doesn't even touch him! It's Szczesny himself who makes it look like a foul, but it wasn't," the three-time Ballon d'Or exclaimed after the full-time whistle.
Hansi Flick unhappy with Barca's lack of intensity
After the game, Flick addressed the media and revealed that he would have a conversation with his players before adding that he was not pleased with his side's performance. It's the first time since 1969 that Club Brugge managed to score thrice against Spanish opposition.
"We can defend in the final third, but we'll stick to our philosophy because we can do better," the German told Movistar+. "When you lack intensity, you have no chance, especially in the Champions League. Club Brugge played very well, as I expected, and I told the players that. Last year's 1-0 goal would have been two meters offside. But we want to play our game. A 3-3 draw isn't the best result for us, but the positive aspect of the match is that we managed to come back after they took the lead three times. We do need to talk about this, though."
He elaborated that the defence should have been ably supported by the midfield: “It’s not just about defending in the back line, but also in midfield. We have to be alert when they create chances in one or two touches. It’s not easy, not easy at all. We did create several chances, but the truth is they played very well. They were very aggressive, obviously in a positive way.
“The truth is that we haven't been able to press the ball effectively; we've lost many duels, especially in midfield, which was crucial against such fast players. For us, it's about intensity when we don't have the ball. Above all, we need to be alert when they create chances with just one or two touches. I'm sure we'll improve on that.”
Barca need a string of wins to return to form
Barcelona have managed to win just thrice in their last seven games, losing as many games in addition to the 3-3 draw against Brugge. One can argue that Flick's plans have been hampered due to injuries to Raphinha, Pedri and Joan Garcia, but the Blaugrana must return to winning ways this weekend, when they visit Celta Vigo. They have struggled on their trips to Estadio de Balaidos, with Celta proving to be a tricky opponent in recent history.
