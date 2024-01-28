'Nothing I want more' - Rob McElhenney keen to follow in Alan Shearer's footsteps and hit the road with Wrexham fans

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has hinted that he and Ryan Reynolds might visit the away end with Wrexham fans some day.

  • Shearer in away end for Newcastle-Fulham
  • Wrexham fan asks McElhenney and Reynolds to do the same
  • McElhenney responds to the fan positively

