Rio Ferdinand compares Benjamin Sesko to 'joke' ex-Man Utd team-mate amid £74m striker's slow start at Old Trafford
Sesko's struggles continue
On December 21, Sesko made his first start against Aston Villa since returning from injury, but missed two goal-scoring chances in quick succession during the opening half. The reaction was swift, with critics questioning whether United had once again gambled heavily on potential rather than proven output. Amid the noise, former United defender Ferdinand has stepped in with a characteristically candid defence. The ex-centre-back likened Sesko’s overall contribution to that of his former team-mate Louis Saha, a forward whose value often transcended raw goal tallies. The former France star, who represented United between 2004 and 2008, scored 28 league goals and registered 10 assists in 86 Premier League matches for the club, which are respectable, if not headline-grabbing figures.
'Sesko offers more than just goals'
Speaking on his YouTube podcast, United icon Ferdinand said: "Sesko [offers more] than [just] goals. Yes, the strikers will be judged on their goals, but internally sometimes there are things that they bring to the table that you go, ‘You know what, that is huge’. You know who was like that? Louis Saha. He was never going to win the Golden Boot at Manchester United.
"But in terms of his value to the team, he was a joke some of the stuff that he would do to enable others to play better. He would get us up the pitch at times, he would hold the ball for three or four seconds at times to give us a breather."
Ferdinand believes Sesko's presence allows creative players such as Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to operate in pockets behind him. Simple actions, such as holding the ball under pressure, flicking on first-time passes, and occupying centre-backs, have been notably absent from United’s forward play in recent years, and Sesko is tailor-made for that role.
"Forget goals with him," he said. "His all-round game… I was sitting there sometimes going, ‘Oh my God, I’m so happy he’s on our team’. I think with Sesko, listen, we still want to see the goals. But I’ve seen a few parts of his game that I go, ‘Oh the other players are liking that’. I can see it. Manchester United haven’t had a striker who can just hold it up or flick it on for ages. Like just a simple little thing but effective."
Amorim urges perspective after injury return
United head coach Ruben Amorim echoed that call for calm following the Villa match. He stressed that Sesko’s display needed to be viewed through the prism of his recovery, having only just returned to competitive action after a knee problem.
He said: "He is returning to competition really fast. He is going to improve a lot. The idea was 70 to 75 minutes. He stopped for a while and we are trying to help the players."
For his part, Sesko has shown little sign of being weighed down by the pressure. Speaking to club media earlier this month, the 21-year-old struck a tone of gratitude and determination, emphasising how much he values every moment in a United shirt.
He said: "I’ve been enjoying it a lot [meeting fans since I arrived at the club]. The passion people have for this club is unbelievable, it’s nice to see that. They breathe the same like us, they want to be in our position, they want to help us win the games. It’s amazing, I love that."
Looking to end the year on a high
United now turn their attention to Wolves, who sit bottom of the Premier League after failing to win any of their 18 matches this season and collecting just two points. For Amorim’s side, the fixture represents a chance to build momentum after a narrow Boxing Day victory over Newcastle United, which saw Sesko once again struggle to make a decisive impact. For the former Leipzig star, the Wolves match is another opportunity, not just to add to his goal tally, but to continue demonstrating the subtler qualities Ferdinand believes are already taking root.
