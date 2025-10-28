Getty Images Sport
Rio Ferdinand claims Man Utd made 'absolute balls-up' with £16m sale of 'class' player
Van Gaal’s ruthless call to sell Welbeck
Welbeck’s departure came during Louis van Gaal’s reign at Old Trafford, as the Dutchman reshaped the squad after replacing David Moyes. Van Gaal defended the decision at the time, insisting that Welbeck simply didn’t meet the same output standards as Wayne Rooney or Robin van Persie.
"He played three seasons for the first team, but he doesn’t have the record of Robin van Persie or Wayne Rooney. And that is the standard," Van Gaal said. "That is why we let him go, because of [Radamel] Falcao, but also to allow the youngsters to fit in. That is the policy. That is why I am here."
'Class act on and off the pitch'
However, for Ferdinand, the justification never sat right. The former England defender feels United’s hierarchy should have stepped in to protect one of their most loyal academy graduates from joining a rival, and Van Gaal's request should have been turned down.
"I think he should’ve stayed at Man United, obviously, sometimes it’s not his decision," the United legend said on Rio Ferdinand Presents. "I think it was an absolute balls-up that they actually let him leave the football club. A Manchester boy, loves the club, a great kid, never a day’s trouble for anybody at the football club, never gets into trouble, his nose is always clean, got a nice way about him, great family… what are you selling him for? If the manager had come in, I think it might have been Van Gaal, whoever came in and said, ‘you can go’, you say, ‘no, no, this one is out of your hands, mate, this ain’t for you, you don’t know the detail behind this one, leave this to us’, and he’s in, he’s staying with us. That’s what should have happened with Danny Welbeck. He’s a class act on and off the pitch, a great guy."
Welbeck’s second wind at Brighton
Fast forward to the present day, and the now-34-year-old Welbeck is enjoying something of a renaissance at Brighton. The veteran striker has started the 2025–26 Premier League season on fire, netting five goals in nine Premier League appearances. His resurgence has caught the attention of Ferdinand, who believes the former Arsenal man deserves serious consideration for a recall to the England squad as Harry Kane's understudy.
"He’s second to Harry Kane," Ferdinand said. "If you’re talking form right now and the squad was being picked tomorrow, Danny Welbeck has to go, no?"
Ferdinand argued that Welbeck’s wealth of experience and his ability to adapt make him a perfect choice for Thomas Tuchel.
"Experience can do different types of things on the pitch for you," he added. "He can run in behind if need be, we saw that at Old Trafford, he can come short and link play as well as anybody outside of Harry Kane. He’s an all-round footballer, if it wasn’t for the injuries he had earlier in his career. I would take him. If he finishes the season in the form he’s in right now, there’s no way you can’t take him because he’s only going there for a month, it ain’t like we’re saying to him he has to play a full season, you’ve got to be ready and that role he can do that, coming in and out, be a support act for someone like Harry Kane."
Welbeck praises United despite Brighton loss
Despite Ferdinand’s fierce criticism of United’s past decision-making, Welbeck himself has shown nothing but respect for his boyhood club. After Brighton’s 4–2 defeat at Old Trafford on Saturday, the striker spoke warmly about Ruben Amorim’s revitalised Red Devils.
Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: "It is the best [Manchester United] side we have faced in a while. They were really organised and structured, they always have incredible players and today they really punished our mistakes. A difficult game but one we can look back and analyse. I do believe we can come here and get the three points."
United appear to have finally found their rhythm under Ruben Amorim. After a rocky start to the campaign, the Red Devils have now won all three of their Premier League fixtures in October, including a statement victory over reigning champions Liverpool. With upcoming matches slated against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur, United will be aiming to maintain their momentum heading into the international break.
