Richard Mills

'Who wore it better?!' - Rio Ferdinand shares bizarre video of Man Utd legends - including Nemanja Vidic & Dimitar Berbatov - dressing up in traditional South Korean clothing

Rio Ferdinand shared a video of himself and fellow former Manchester United players Nemanja Vidic and Dimitar Berbatov donning South Korean clothing.

  • Man Utd legends prepare for 'Icons match'
  • Ferdinand, Berbatov and Vidic to play
  • Trio don South Korean clothing before Seoul game
