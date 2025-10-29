Richarlison 'gives green light' for shock January transfer away from Tottenham

Flamengo are preparing an ambitious move for Richarlison as the club searches for a proven centre-forward ahead of the new year. The Brazilian giants are currently short of attacking options, with Pedro injured and Bruno Henrique struggling for form, while recent signing Juninho has failed to convince coach Filipe Luis.

According to Brazilian journalist Fabricio Lopes, the club’s management views Richarlison as their dream signing. He said: "The player Flamengo really wants is Richarlison, formerly of Fluminense. The figures are still negotiable, but they’re far above what other clubs are willing to pay."

The 28-year-old, who has once again been in and out of the Tottenham team this season, is said to have responded positively to the idea of returning to his homeland in an effort to lock down his spot in the 2026 World Cup squad. Richarlison remains under contract with Spurs until the summer of 2027, but with the north London club undergoing a period of change in their hierarchy, there is an understanding that some players may be nearing the end of their time in Lilywhite.