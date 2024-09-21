'It's time to play' - Riccardo Calafiori sends message to Mikel Arteta over his playing time with Arsenal star yet to start since £42m Bologna move
Riccardo Calafiori sent a clear message to Mikel Arteta over his playing time with Arsenal as the £42 million ($56m) star has yet to get a start.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Calafiori was signed from Bologna in the summer
- Got injured during the international break vs France
- Having recovered, the defender wants to start matches