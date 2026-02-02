Ricardo Pepi to Fulham is OFF! Why PSV have pulled the plug on €37m transfer for USMNT star - explained

Fulham’s hopes of landing a marquee striker to spearhead their attack for the remainder of the campaign have been dashed at the eleventh hour. According to Voetbal International, the proposed transfer of Pepi to Craven Cottage is now off, despite the two clubs having previously reached an agreement on a substantial financial package.

The Premier League side had shown serious intent, tabling a bid worth around €37m (£32m/$44m) to bring the 23-year-old American international to London. Negotiations had progressed smoothly regarding the fee and personal terms, with Pepi reportedly keen to test himself in the English top flight.

However, the green light never arrived. On Monday morning, with the transfer window’s deadline looming large, PSV communicated their final decision to the Fulham hierarchy: the deal could not proceed. The sudden U-turn has left Marco Silva’s side with little to no time to pivot to alternative targets, effectively ending their search for a new number nine in this window.