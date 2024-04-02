Mason Mount - Manchester United 2024Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Revealed: Why Man Utd squad gave their shirts away to travelling supporters after Brentford draw

Manchester UnitedBrentfordPremier League

Manchester United players gave away their away kit to travelling fans after draw against Brentford on Saturday.

  • United players gave away their away kits to fans
  • Showed their gratitude towards travelling supporters
  • Wore the green and white away kit for the last time

