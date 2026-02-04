Getty Images Sport
Revealed: When Ruben Amorim is planning to break silence on Man Utd sacking
A calculated silence until the summer
Amorim has adopted a strategic vow of silence following his dismissal from United, with reports suggesting fans will have to wait until the end of the season to hear his side of the story. According to The Daily Mail, the former Sporting CP boss has no intention of issuing a statement in the immediate future.
This approach stands in stark contrast to his tenure at Old Trafford, where Amorim became well-known for his explosive comments during press conferences. His willingness to speak his mind often dominated headlines, but he has opted for a complete media blackout since being relieved of his duties.
The source claims that Amorim is set to wait until the current campaign has fully wrapped up before breaking his silence on how his dream move to the Premier League "rapidly soured". While the appetite for his version of events is high among the fanbase and the media, the Portuguese coach appears determined to keep his counsel for the next few months, turning down the opportunity to fire back at the club hierarchy while the team is still competing on the pitch.
Protecting Carrick's Champions League push
The primary motivation behind this uncharacteristic quietness is reportedly a desire to protect the squad and his successor. The report stresses that Amorim has "no desire to disrupt or affect the remainder of United’s season".
With Carrick now installed as interim manager and off to a winning start, the club are facing a critical run-in as they attempt to salvage a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League. Amorim is seemingly aware that a tell-all interview or a bitter statement released now would only serve as a distraction, potentially destabilising the dressing room at a moment when focus is paramount.
By holding fire, Amorim is ensuring that the headlines remain on the football rather than the politics of his exit. The decision suggests that despite the acrimony of the final weeks, Amorim retains a level of professionalism regarding the club's sporting objectives.
Assistant breaks rank with emotional goodbye
While the manager remains silent, his coaching staff have begun the process of saying their farewells. It is routine for departing coaching teams to use social media platforms to pass on their well wishes to supporters, and Amorim’s trusted assistant, Carlos Fernandes, has already done exactly that.
Following the confirmation of their exit - which came in the wake of a damaging result against Leeds last month - Fernandes took to Instagram to thank the fans and the club for the opportunity. Fernandes’ post served as a soft closure for the coaching staff's chapter in Manchester, but the lack of a similar message from Amorim indicates that his eventual statement will likely address the substantive issues of his tenure rather than simply offering a polite goodbye.
Amorim's exit and Carrick's revival
Ultimately, Amorim’s silence now is as loud as the outburst that precipitated his exit. The Portuguese manager’s reign came to an abrupt end following a disastrous defeat to bitter rivals Leeds United, a result that left the club languishing and the hierarchy with no choice but to act.
The tenure had unravelled spectacularly in its final weeks. Amorim managed just a handful of wins in a torrid run that saw United slip further away from the elite. However, it was his post-match press conference at Elland Road that sealed his fate. He delivered a public message to the club's board, saying: "I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. And that is clear. I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it’s not [Antonio] Conte, it’s not [Jose] Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United. And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change. That was my point. I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."
The following day, United announced his dismissal and Carrick was soon brought in. The Red Devils are off to a solid start under the former midfielder, having beaten Manchester City and Arsenal before a stoppage time goal sealed a 3-2 victory against Fulham last weekend.
