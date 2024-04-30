Revealed: Robert Lewandowski not one of Barcelona's three 'untouchable' players with some senior officials in favour of putting star striker on transfer list
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski could be sold this summer, with the Blaugrana needing to move players on to raise funds.
- Barca expected to be forced to sell this summer
- Lewandowski will be club's highest-paid player next year
- Insisted that he will not leave the club on Monday