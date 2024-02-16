Jude Bellingham Mason Greenwood Real Madrid Getafe 2023-24Getty
Richard Mills

Revealed: Why Jude Bellingham could receive TEN-game ban for alleged 'rapist' comment to Mason Greenwood as Real Madrid star anxiously awaits judge's verdict

Jude BellinghamMason GreenwoodGetafeReal MadridLaLiga

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham could reportedly face a 10-match ban for allegedly calling Getafe loanee Mason Greenwood a "rapist".

  • Bellingham allegedly called Greenwood a "rapist"
  • Spain's football federation investigating
  • Madrid star could be banned for 10 games

