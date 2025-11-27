Revealed: How Roma plan to land Joshua Zirkzee from Man Utd in January

Reports in Italy have confirmed that Roma have stepped up their push to sign out-of-favour Manchester United striker Zirkzee, who is keen to leave in January due to a lack of minutes under Ruben Amorim. The forward recently made his first Premier League start of the season in the defeat to Everton, but it did little to change his situation after several months on the fringes. With Zirkzee frustrated by limited opportunities and eager to secure regular football ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Roma have emerged as the club willing to give him a prominent role and a fresh start.

As negotiations progressed, Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport reported that the 24-year-old had already given his approval to joining the Giallorossi. Initial concerns over agent commissions were later denied, and Roma began shaping their proposal around UEFA’s financial restrictions for winter purchases. Because the club cannot register a permanent signing for €25–30 million in January, their strategy shifted toward a loan deal with a delayed purchase option that can be activated after the season ends.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are open to selling Zirkzee but would prefer an immediate permanent transfer, especially since the striker cost £36.5m when he arrived from Bologna in 2024. However, with his playing time dwindling and the January window approaching, the Red Devils are increasingly likely to entertain Roma’s loan-plus-obligation structure. That model would allow the Premier League side to secure a guaranteed sale while giving Roma the flexibility to pay once their summer budget becomes clear.