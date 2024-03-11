Jarrad Branthwaite Michael Olise 2023-24Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Revealed: How much Michael Olise & Jarrad Branthwaite will cost Man Utd as Red Devils make Crystal Palace playmaker & Everton defender their top summer transfer targets

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueJarrad BranthwaiteMichael OliseTransfersEvertonCrystal Palace

Manchester United have reportedly made Michael Olise and Jarrad Branthwaite their top summer transfer targets, but the pair will not come cheap.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Red Devils ready to spend in next window
  • Creative Eagles star is of interest
  • Toffees centre-half also on the radar

Editors' Picks