Harry Maguire Manchester United 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Revealed: Harry Maguire’s reaction to ‘sh*t yourself’ penalty jibe after tangling with Ashley Young & surviving VAR review scare in Man Utd’s dramatic draw at Everton

Manchester UnitedH. MaguirePremier LeagueEverton vs Manchester UnitedEvertonA. YoungJ. Tarkowski

Harry Maguire’s reaction to a “sh*t yourself” jibe at Everton has been revealed, with the Manchester United defender surviving a VAR penalty scare.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Red Devils battled back from two goals down
  • Spot-kick awarded in stoppage-time
  • Decision overturned following VAR review
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches